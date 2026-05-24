‘Don’t panic’: Author praises CISF for recovering lost phone at Bengaluru airport in 15 minutes

An author’s post praising Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Bengaluru airport has drawn attention on X after she shared how her lost phone was recovered within minutes.

An author shared how CISF quickly helped recover her lost phone at Bengaluru airport. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’)

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Taking to X, author Bhaavna Arora said she panicked after losing her mobile phone at the airport. However, according to her post, the situation was resolved quickly after she approached the CISF staff on duty.

“I lost my phone at the Bengaluru airport and panicked. All that I had to do was approach the @CISFHQrs on duty. OMG! These people are so efficient. Within 15 minutes I had my phone back in my pocket. God Bless these people. This tweet is for all the people who lose their things at the airport. Don’t Panic. Just go to a CISF staff on duty and they’ll do the needful,” she wrote.

CISF responds to appreciation

The official X account of the Airport Sector, Central Industrial Security Force, responded to her post and thanked her for acknowledging the work of the personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dear Bhaavna Arora, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity,” the account wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dear Bhaavna Arora, Thank you for your kind words and appreciation of our CISF personnel. We are glad we could assist in retrieving your belongings promptly. Your acknowledgment motivates us to continue our commitment to serving with diligence and sincerity,” the account wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: CISF personnel’s gentle intervention as child runs to meet father at airport wins hearts)

Take a look here at the post:

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The post has garnered nearly 25,000 views and sparked several reactions from users, many of whom shared similar experiences at Indian airports.

Internet shares similar experiences

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “In a world where we mostly hear complaints, stories like this deserve to be highlighted.” Another shared, “Very true. I had a very similar experience while travelling from IGI to LHR. I lost my wallet containing several important documents such as my driving licence and Aadhaar card. They recovered it within half an hour.”

A third user recalled a similar incident at Chennai airport and wrote, “Happened to me too at Chennai airport during security screening, where you place everything in a tray. I still do not know how my mobile phone got left behind. Luckily, I realised it before boarding.”

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(Also read: Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport)

Another person said their friend once left a bag containing jewellery at the security check and remembered it just before boarding. “They rushed back and thankfully found it intact,” the user wrote.

Praising security arrangements at Bengaluru airport, one user commented, “Nobody can take even a needle belonging to someone else at Bengaluru Airport. CISF personnel are always present.” Another added that people often leave their devices charging and move around because “they trust the security there.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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