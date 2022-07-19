Dosa sold as ‘Naked Crepe’ for around 1400 in US restaurant, netizens react

A picture of an US-based Indian eatery’s menu is going viral due to the names of a few classic South Indian dishes sold at the place. Shared by a Twitter user, the menu shows the names of the dishes and a small description, along with the price. People couldn’t wrap their heads around the twist given to the names of the dishes and chances, are you may feel the same way too.

Twitter user who goes by @inika__ posted the image. The picture shows the “All Day Breakfast” menu where the good old idli is listed as “Dunked Doughnut Delight” and the description explains that the dish consists of “two deep fried savoury doughnuts dipped in lentil soup.” The dish is priced at $16.49 which is around ₹1320.

What left people even more puzzled is the name given to plain dosa. It is called “Naked Crepe.” The description explains that it is a “Crisp rice batter crepe served with a lentil soup, a tangy tomato and classic coconut relish.” According to the Twitter picture that dish is priced around $17.59, which a little over ₹1400.

According to Grubhub, an American food ordering and delivery platform, the restaurant is called Indian Crepe Co. Besides a few varieties of dosa, idli, and vada, they also sell sweets like Gulab Jamun and Rasmalai. It is located in Washington’s Bellevue.

Take a look at the tweet:

While replying to the tweet, another user of the micro-blogging platform who goes by @rapidsnail shared an image of the few more dishes on the list. “There’s more,” they wrote and posted:

The tweet and the reply both prompted people to share various kinds of replies. “Omfg is Rs1300 for a plate of Vada. For as much my whole joint family can eat Medu Vada in India,” wrote a Twitter user. “Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not ‘Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery’,” shared another. “Like Dosa, idli, and vada could be that much harder to pronounce,” expressed a third with a faceplam emoticon.

