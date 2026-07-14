‘Doughnut khaoge?’: Man with single-digit bank balance treats waiter to sweet surprise

What started as a regular remote-working spot turned into a moving story of friendship for content creator Yogesh Pandey and a server named Mohit. Known for championing everyday professionals, Pandey shared a video of his sweet gesture: waiting for Mohit to finish his shift to buy him his very first doughnut. Despite a temporary scare when Pandey realised his bank balance was in the single digits, he found spare cash in his bag to save the day. The resulting clip captures a wholesome moment of human connection that has gone viral online.

Snippets from a video showing a server enjoying a doughnut. (Instagram/@theyogeshpandey)

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“I help under-recognized professionals become impossible to ignore without becoming louder, more aggressive, or changing who you are,” content creator Yogesh Pandey wrote on Instagram. He shared a video which captures his interaction with a waiter at Chayoos.

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In the video, Pandey explained that he often visits the shop to work, jokingly adding that it helps him save on electricity and wifi bills. Since then, the waiter, Mohit, has been greeting him politely and serving his orders. Pandey recalled how Mohit had also appeared in some of his videos.

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{{^usCountry}} In this particular video, Pandey asks the server if he has ever tasted doughnuts; he replies, “No”. The content creator then asks Mohit if he would like to have one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this particular video, Pandey asks the server if he has ever tasted doughnuts; he replies, “No”. The content creator then asks Mohit if he would like to have one. {{/usCountry}}

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As the video continues, Pandey waits for Mohit to finish his shift. When he goes to buy a doughnut afterwards, he faces a brief moment of panic upon realising his bank balance is in the single digits - only to be saved by extra cash tucked away inside his bag.

Towards the end of the video, Mohit enjoys a doughnut while conversing with Pandey.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Yogesh Pandey. This report will be updated when he responds.)

Take a look at the video:

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How did social media react?

The comment section was rapidly flooded with viewers expressing deep appreciation for the genuine, unscripted bond between the two, as countless users left a sea of red heart emoticons.

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Many praised the content creator's humility and down-to-earth nature, noting that such small, thoughtful gestures serve as a beautiful, much-needed reminder of the power of simple human connection.

An individual wrote, “This is beautiful. Please stay this real.” Another commented, “Best wishes, brother. You are best at what you do.” A third expressed, “My man, the universe always rewards a kind man. Hold tight, things are gonna change for the better, very soon. Stay the same.”

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