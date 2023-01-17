Driver spots elephant and baby crossing road at night, video sparks discussion about wildlife conservation

A video captured by a driver of two elephants crossing a road inside Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary has sparked a discussion about wildlife conservation. People have expressed their displeasure at the incident and urged authorities to implement guidelines that would reduce roadkill.

The video was originally posted on the official Instagram page of Dandeli Adventure Trails, a travel company. The video, however, captured people’s attention after recently being re-shared on Twitter.

The video is taken from inside a vehicle. The clip shows the car travelling at night in pitch darkness with only its headlights lighting up a small stretch of road ahead. Suddenly, the vehicle starts slowing down after seeing two elephants crossing the road. The vehicle then halts until the animals cross the road.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 17,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received nearly 900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here's what Twitter users wrote:

“Perils of allowing night traffic inside & on the periphery of forests. Wonder how many animals/reptiles are killed in this stretch,” wrote a Twitter user. “If Elephant cub was 4 to 5 seconds late then probably it would have been run over. Thank God,” shared another. “You need to make a flyover in the elephant corridor areas, it will be safe for both wildlife and humans, less chance of human wildlife animals conflict,” suggested a third.

