Driver stops his truck and helps elderly woman cross street. Watch

The video of the driver helping the elderly woman cross a busy road was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the truck driver helping the elderly woman cross the road.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“The simple act of caring is heroic”, though said years ago, these words by American actor Edward Albert still stand true. In fact, this video involving a truck driver and an elderly woman proves that perfectly. There is a chance that the incident showcased in the video will leave you with a huge smile.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “Worker stops his truck and gets out to help this elderly lady cross the street. #humanity,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a man gently helping an elderly woman cross a busy road. Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching this wholesome video over and over again.

The video has been posted nearly 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has also accumulated more than 36,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Still a lot of good in the world,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a wonderful man!” posted another. “Wonderful person. We still have good people in this world and it makes me hopeful for the future,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

