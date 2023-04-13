Drummer’s performance at a ‘wrong gig’ stuns netizens

It is absolutely amazing to watch someone enjoying themselves while performing something. Probably that is the reason, this video of a drummer has captivated people. It shows the drummer's enthusiastic performance. However, the Twitter post has also prompted people to say that he is playing at a “wrong gig”. Chances are, you may end up feeling the same after watching the video.

The image shows the drummer whose performance wowed people.(Twitter/@WonderW97800751)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the band playing on a stage. Within a few moments, the drummer starts showing his skills. At first glance it looks like he is playing something different from the song the other band members are playing. The video is posted on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Drummer showed up to the wrong gig lol.”

Also Read: Singers use knives, spoon, and more to recreate Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone’s Tere Naina

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being tweeted, the share has accumulated close to 2.2 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 3,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Your content is the best. Thank you,” posted a Twitter user. “Ultra talented & hilarious!” shared another. “This is awesome,” commented a third. “The drummer is the show. Good stuff,” expressed a fourth. “Obviously that was part of the act, and so very cleverly cool. I loved it because he kept the music beat even when it looked like he was playing a totally different song,” praised a fifth. “I kinda feel any gig might be the wrong gig for that guy,” wrote a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Artist’s Hindi version of Until I Found You wows people, video goes viral