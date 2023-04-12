Singers use knives, spoon, and more to recreate Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone’s Tere Naina

Instagram is filled with musicians showcasing their incredible talents. The latest addition to that list is by a band called The Nineteen. This three-member band shared a video that shows them singing the song Tere Naina from the film Chandni Chowk to China. What is interesting is how they create the tune of the song using everyday household items. The image shows the musicians who recreated Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone’s Tere Naina with everyday objects.(Instagram/@the9teen__)

The video shows the singers sitting on a couch with a few everyday objects kept in front of them. Soon they start singing the song. Also, they add background music using different objects like knives, spoons, and more.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

“You guys are amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Tere Naina DIY,” commented another. “Yar agay?? I need full version!!” expressed a third. “Thank you for blessing my ears,” shared a fourth. “You people are real gems,” wrote a fifth.

Tere Naina is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. This song from the 2009 rom-com drama is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone.

