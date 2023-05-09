Home / Trending / Drunk man rides bull at night in Rishikesh, apologises after police nabs him

Drunk man rides bull at night in Rishikesh, apologises after police nabs him

ByArfa Javaid
May 09, 2023 05:50 PM IST

The viral video features an inebriated man riding a bull at night in Rishikesh.

A video recently went viral on social media where a drunk man can be seen riding a bull at full speed at night. The video was shot in the Tapovan area of Rishikesh, as confirmed by the Uttarakhand Police. The incident not only caused chaos in the middle of the night but also involved animal mistreatment. The police warned him not to attempt such stunts in the future and also took legal action against him.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a man riding a bull at night in Rishikesh. (Instagram/@uttarakhandcops)

“Taking cognizance of the video that circulated on social media showing a drunk youth riding a bull in Tapovan Rishikesh late at night on May 5, legal action was taken against the youth. He was also warned not to misbehave with animals in the future,” wrote Uttarakhand Police while sharing a video on Twitter. The inebriated man chants, “Kailash Pati Nath ki Jai Ho,” as he charges the bull through the street.

Watch the video shared by Uttarakhand Police right here:

Since being shared on May 8, the video has received close to 5,000 views and numerous likes. The share has also raked a flurry of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Good step,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Don’t leave him, put him behind the bars.” “Rodeo in Rishikesh!” expressed a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video rishikesh uttarakhand + 1 more
Sign out