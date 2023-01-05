DTC bus driver stops vehicle in the middle of a busy road to take tea break, netizens say ‘priori-tea’

Tea is indisputably a much-loved drink in India and a typical day in the lives of Indians begins with a hot cup of tea, followed by additional cups throughout the day. However, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver took his love for tea to a whole new level when he stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road to grab a cup from a famous tea stall in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar Market.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Shubh. “Men,” read the caption accompanying the clip. The now-viral video shows the DTC bus driver quickly walking back to the orange-coloured bus with a cup of tea in his hand while others can be seen filming him. According to the video, the bus driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road just to drink tea from Sudama Tea Stall, a famous joint among tea lovers. While many condemned the bus driver for causing inconvenience to passengers and a traffic jam, others were in awe of his love for chai.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared three days ago on Twitter, and it has since then raked up more than 69,200 views. The tweet has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views, more than 3,200 likes and numerous responses from Internet users.

Here’s how tweeple reacted to the video:

“A few days, there was a video of a express train driver purposely stopping to collect pack of snacks from a vendor near the railway line. This is nothing compared to that!” posted an individual. “Seems like near Sudama Tea Stall,” shared another. “Priori-tea,” expressed a third. “Chai supremacy,” wrote a fourth. “The only kind of drink and drive I approve of,” commented a fifth. “Please suspend his license for a good amount of time. Such acts if unpunished shall only lead to increase in recurrences. We may take it as a meme/joke but such acts shouldn’t be encouraged,” suggested a sixth.

