Dual-income techie couple hesitates to buy 1.7 crore flat amid IT layoffs

For tech couples, buying a house is often a natural next step after reaching career stability. However, an IT professional with over a decade of experience took to Reddit to express profound anxiety about purchasing a flat in the current economic climate. Despite having the financial bandwidth for a down payment and monthly EMIs, the fear of unexpected corporate downsizing has turned what should be an exciting milestone into a stressful gamble.

A techie’s post about loans and house purchases amid IT layoffs has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Confused about buying a flat amid IT layoffs,” a techie wrote on Reddit, adding, “Me and my husband are currently confused about whether buying a flat right now is a good decision or not, and wanted some honest opinions from people who may have gone through something similar.”

Also Read: Founder says 2 salaries couldn’t buy flat in Bengaluru: ‘Bought 3-bedroom house in UK’

The techie stated that both they and their spouse work as software developers at product-based IT companies, each with over 10 years of experience. They further clarified that they are fully eligible for a home loan and possess the financial capacity to manage both the down payment and subsequent EMIs.

What is the issue?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Financially, we can manage the down payment and EMI, but with all the recent layoffs and uncertainty in the tech industry, we are feeling very anxious about committing to such a huge loan. We were initially excited about the purchase, but now we are second-guessing whether this is the right time or if we should wait for a couple more years,” the person explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Financially, we can manage the down payment and EMI, but with all the recent layoffs and uncertainty in the tech industry, we are feeling very anxious about committing to such a huge loan. We were initially excited about the purchase, but now we are second-guessing whether this is the right time or if we should wait for a couple more years,” the person explained. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “For people working in tech or those who recently bought a house: Do you think this is a reasonable time to buy?” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For people working in tech or those who recently bought a house: Do you think this is a reasonable time to buy?” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual suggested, “If you can pay at least 60-70% of the amount as a down payment, then go ahead. Otherwise, it is not at all a good idea to have huge EMIs as agents are going to replace lots of mid-management and developers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual suggested, “If you can pay at least 60-70% of the amount as a down payment, then go ahead. Otherwise, it is not at all a good idea to have huge EMIs as agents are going to replace lots of mid-management and developers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another expressed, “In the current scenario, buy only if you can buy in cash outright and are using the loan only as leverage/ tax benefits.” A third commented, “From a financial planning perspective, buying a home is reasonable if your EMI remains manageable on a single income and you have at least 12 months of emergency savings. In the current tech market, the risk is not buying property — it’s overcommitting financially. A balanced loan amount and strong liquidity matter more than timing the market perfectly.”

Also Read: ‘Bought my first house in Bengaluru. Did I make a mistake?’ 30-year-old’s EMI post sparks debate

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A fourth wrote, “Too many variables here. What's the property price? How much down payment are you giving, and what’s the expected EMI? Factor in the interior and registration costs into the flat's price. What job expertise and experience do both of you have? Based on these, something can be suggested. Layoffs happen all the time. What’s important is whether you will be able to land a similar figure or not, based on your job domain, if you get laid off.”

The OP responded, “Property price is around ₹1.6–1.7 Cr, and including registration + interiors, it will go even higher around 2 cr, which is what is making us nervous. We both work as development profiles in product-based companies with around 10–11 years of experience. I agree layoffs are always there, but the current market still feels a bit uncertain.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON