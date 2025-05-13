Dubai Crown Prince tours Google office, explores artificial intelligence advancements. Video

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, recently visited Google’s regional headquarters in Dubai. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan toured Google's office.(X/@DXBMediaOffice)

In a video shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sheikh Hamdan is seen engaging with Google executives and staff while touring the company’s facilities. The footage showcases his exploration of the tech giant’s latest AI initiatives, with the Crown Prince emphasising the importance of such collaborations for Dubai’s economic vision.

"Today, I visited Google’s Dubai offices, where I explored their latest artificial intelligence initiatives,” Sheikh Hamdan captioned the video. “We take pride in our longstanding partnerships with global technology leaders who have chosen Dubai as their regional hub. We remain committed to strengthening these collaborations and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global digital economy hub, advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. These efforts reflect the UAE’s vital role as a key partner in shaping the future of global digital and technological transformation.”

Watch the clip here:

Who is Sheikh Hamdan?

Sheikh Hamdan has been the crown prince of Dubai since 2008. He also holds the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence for the United Arab Emirates. Affectionately known as “Fazza,” he is the second son of Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Beyond his public duties, Sheikh Hamdan is admired for his engagement in public life, leadership in innovation, and strong presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights into both his professional and personal life.

A growing royal family

In his personal life, Sheikh Hamdan married Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, his cousin and fellow member of the Al Maktoum royal family, in 2019. The ceremony coincided with the weddings of his brothers, Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmad.

The couple recently welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Hind, in late March, a name chosen in tribute to Sheikh Hamdan’s mother. They are already parents to twins, Sheikha and Rashid, born in May 2021, and a son, Mohammed, born in February 2023.