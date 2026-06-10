Dubai founder schedules 4 job interviews, only 1 candidate shows up: ‘It’s a shame’

A Dubai-based founder has claimed that she scheduled interviews with four job-seekers, but only one bothered to show up. Maria Soldatova, founder of ZÓLDI Jewels and The Charms Atelier, said she travelled two hours to Abu Dhabi to interview four shortlisted candidates for a new jewellery outlet, only to have three of them fail to attend. Her post has led to a discussion on the job market in the UAE. Maria Soldatova is the Dubai-based founder of ZÓLDI Jewels and The Charms Atelier

Three candidates fail to turn up Sharing her experience in a social media post, Soldatova said all interview details had been agreed upon in advance.

“Current situation with hiring in Dubai. It’s a shame really. We drove two hours to Abu Dhabi to interview 4 candidates for our new jewelry location. Timings set, location agreed,” she wrote on Meta-owned Threads.

According to Soldatova, the first candidate informed the company about a health issue at the last moment. The next two did not even bother to inform or try to reschedule — they simply did not show up.

“First candidate said she got fever and didn’t show up. Okay,” the Dubai founder said. “Second didn’t show up. No messages answered. Third didn’t show up. No messages answered.”

(Also read: Founder stunned after techie earning ₹7.2 LPA seeks ₹16 LPA offer: 'Feeling out of touch with today's generation')

One candidate gets offer letter Despite the disappointing turnout, the fourth candidate made a strong impression during the interview process.

“Fourth was amazing and sent an offer letter,” Soldatova wrote.