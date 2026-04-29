Dubai man says Mumbai made him realise ‘how lucky we are to live in Dubai’: ‘Prices don’t match surroundings’

A Dubai based man has sparked a discussion online after sharing his thoughts on Mumbai’s real estate market and comparing it with the lifestyle and infrastructure available in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Zaki Mogra posted a video after spending four days in Mumbai and said the visit made him realise how fortunate he felt to live in Dubai.

A Dubai man said four days in Mumbai made him appreciate Dubai’s infrastructure and easier property payment plans.(Instagram/zaki.offplan)

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In the video, Mogra said Mumbai remains one of the most expensive cities in the world to buy property, with some apartments priced higher per square foot than parts of central London. However, according to him, the infrastructure and surroundings outside many buildings do not always reflect the premium buyers are expected to pay.

“So I’ve been in Mumbai for the last four days and honestly it’s made me realise how lucky we are to live in Dubai,” he said in the clip.

He added, “Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in the world to buy property. Some apartments here are pricier per square foot than parts of central London. But when you actually step outside the building, the surroundings, they just don’t match what you’re paying for.”

‘Dubai is built around you’

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{{^usCountry}} Mogra then compared Mumbai with Dubai, saying the UAE city offered better planned public infrastructure, including the metro, parks, beaches, schools and roads. He said Dubai felt like a city designed around its residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mogra then compared Mumbai with Dubai, saying the UAE city offered better planned public infrastructure, including the metro, parks, beaches, schools and roads. He said Dubai felt like a city designed around its residents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Now think about Dubai. Everything being built there is genuinely designed to make life better. The metro, the parks, beaches, the schools, the roads. It feels like the city is being built around you and not the other way around,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now think about Dubai. Everything being built there is genuinely designed to make life better. The metro, the parks, beaches, the schools, the roads. It feels like the city is being built around you and not the other way around,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also praised Dubai’s property payment plans, saying buyers often do not have to pay the full amount upfront. According to him, many projects allow buyers to make payments over five or six years, often without interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also praised Dubai’s property payment plans, saying buyers often do not have to pay the full amount upfront. According to him, many projects allow buyers to make payments over five or six years, often without interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Dubai isn’t just a nice place to live. It’s honestly one of the only cities in the world where the lifestyle, the infrastructure, and the way you can actually get into the property market all line up. That’s rare, and I think a lot of people are sleeping on it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dubai isn’t just a nice place to live. It’s honestly one of the only cities in the world where the lifestyle, the infrastructure, and the way you can actually get into the property market all line up. That’s rare, and I think a lot of people are sleeping on it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with a caption in which Mogra wrote, “Mumbai. One of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. But why?”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to comparison

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The clip has drawn a few reactions online. One user wrote, “Mumbai is expensive, but the emotional value of the city is unmatched.” Another said, “Dubai may have better planning, but Mumbai has its own soul.” A third commented, “The comparison is fair when it comes to infrastructure.” Another user said, “Property prices in Mumbai are getting impossible for common people.” One more wrote, “Dubai is well planned, but not everyone can afford to move there.” A user added, “Mumbai badly needs better roads, open spaces and basic civic upgrades.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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