Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dubai ruler Sheikh Hamdan visits the UK, photos with grandchildren go viral

Dubai ruler Sheikh Hamdan visits the UK, photos with grandchildren go viral

trending
Published on Aug 28, 2022 03:12 PM IST

In a string of photos that recently went viral, one gets to see Dubai ruler Sheikh Hamdan taking a trip around the United Kingdom and enjoying with his grandchildren.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Hamdan with his grandchild in the United Kingdom. (Instagram/@faz3)
BySohini Sengupta

Since 2008, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has served as Dubai's Crown Prince. From 2006 until 2008, he was Dubai's deputy ruler. He publishes his poems under the pen name Fazza, which is a translation of the Arabic phrase for "the one who helps." And that is exactly the name that he goes by on his official, verified Instagram page. On Instagram, the Crown Prince of Dubai recently gave his admirers a sneak glimpse into another heartwarming experience. He has over 14.6 million dedicated followers who look forward to his regular posts here. Sheikh Hamdan, of course, never lets his followers down.

According to a report that has been published on the website of Khaleej Times, the charming pictures feature His Highness. Rashid and Shaikha, twins who are the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, are being supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as they look to be trying to walk independently. In order to prepare themselves for the chilly UK weather, the twins are both wearing sweaters. We have compiled some of these posts that have been shared by Sheikh Hamdan while on a tour of the United Kingdom.

Take a look at these posts:

These photos are some of the most current in a string of images from the Crown Prince's recent trip to the UK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai uk royal family viral video viral its viral instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP