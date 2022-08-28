Dubai ruler Sheikh Hamdan visits the UK, photos with grandchildren go viral

Since 2008, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has served as Dubai's Crown Prince. From 2006 until 2008, he was Dubai's deputy ruler. He publishes his poems under the pen name Fazza, which is a translation of the Arabic phrase for "the one who helps." And that is exactly the name that he goes by on his official, verified Instagram page. On Instagram, the Crown Prince of Dubai recently gave his admirers a sneak glimpse into another heartwarming experience. He has over 14.6 million dedicated followers who look forward to his regular posts here. Sheikh Hamdan, of course, never lets his followers down.

According to a report that has been published on the website of Khaleej Times, the charming pictures feature His Highness. Rashid and Shaikha, twins who are the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, are being supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as they look to be trying to walk independently. In order to prepare themselves for the chilly UK weather, the twins are both wearing sweaters. We have compiled some of these posts that have been shared by Sheikh Hamdan while on a tour of the United Kingdom.

Take a look at these posts:

These photos are some of the most current in a string of images from the Crown Prince's recent trip to the UK.