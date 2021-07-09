Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, videos of incredible creation go viral

Videos of the newest record-breaking attraction of Dubai, the deepest dive pool in the world, have gone viral. One of the videos was shared on Instagram by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“An entire world awaits you at @deepdivedubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai,” he wrote along with the video.

Guinness World Records also shared a post about the astounding record breaking structure. “Deepest swimming pool for diving: 60.02m (196 ft 10 in) by Deep Dive Dubai,” they wrote while sharing another video of the pool. While replying to their own post, they also shared “The pool at @deepdivedubai in UAE officially opened this week. It'll primarily be an indoor scuba diving facility for training and recreational purposes, with facilities for education and recreation.” In the next few posts, they added that people can even play chess and table football at the bottom of the pool.

Take a look at the posts shared on Instagram:

The video shared by the crown prince has gathered nearly 9.9 lakh views and GWR’s clip has been viewed about 37,000 times. Both the posts have received tons of surprised reactions. Many also commented how the pool looks something out of a fantasy movie.

“Stunning,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, that turned out unreal,” shared another. “What an amazing creativity,” expressed a third. “It looks like some fantasy world,” commented a fourth.

The indoor pool is housed inside an oyster-shaped structure that is 1,500-square-meter in size, reports CNN. Besides diving, the divers can enjoy "abandoned" sunken city apartments. Also, the inside of the place is fitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems for creating an unforgettable experience.

"There are quite a few dive pools in the world that are deep, but this one is so much more interesting. It's not only deepest and largest, but the sunken city effect makes it next world order,” Deep Dive Dubai director Jarrod Jablonski told CNN.

What are your thoughts on the videos of world’s deepest pool?