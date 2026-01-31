Dubai YouTuber surprises Pakistani delivery agent with iPhone 17 Pro: ‘Such a wholesome moment’

The YouTuber then takes one of the iPhone 17 Pro boxes and hands it to the delivery agent, surprising him with the expensive smartphone. The delivery agent appears overwhelmed and grateful, clearly not expecting such a gesture during a regular workday.

What happens next visibly stuns the delivery agent. As he opens the bonnet, several boxes of the iPhone 17 Pro are revealed inside. The moment quickly shifts from surprise to disbelief, as the delivery agent tries to process what he is seeing.

As the conversation continues, the YouTuber asks the delivery agent about the car parked nearby. The man responds that it is a Bugatti. Curious, the YouTuber then asks him to open the bonnet of the car.

Taking to Instagram, popular content creator Mo Vlogs shared a video in which he is seen welcoming a delivery agent who arrives at his location. In the clip, the YouTuber casually asks the man where he is from. The delivery agent replies that he is from Pakistan. When asked how long he has been working in Dubai, the man says he has been working there for four years.

The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views on Instagram, drawing widespread attention and praise for the unexpected act of generosity.

Social media reacts with praise The clip also triggered a wave of emotional reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, "This is such a wholesome moment, respect for both of them." Another commented, "You can see the shock and happiness on his face, made my day." A third said, "Hard working people deserve surprises like this." Someone else added, "Dubai content is always next level." Another reaction read, "This is why kindness always goes viral." One more user summed it up by saying, "Pure joy, no drama, just good vibes."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)