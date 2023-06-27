Duck outsmarts tiger trying to hunt it. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that show interesting - and at times funny - interactions between different species. One such video is this clip that showcases how a duck manages to avoid a tiger trying to hunt it. There is a chance the video will leave you intrigued.

The image shows a duck outsmarting a tiger trying to hunt it. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted back in 2021. However, every now and then, it resurfaces online and leaves people amused. Just like this post shared on Twitter. “Ducks do not just love water, ducks need water. They need it to keep their eyes, bills, feet and feathers in good condition. Yet, this specific one seems too attached to this pond,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a tiger and a duck in a waterbody. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the big cat is trying to hunt the bird. The feathery creature, however, quite smartly evades the approaches of the tiger.

Take a look at the video of a duck outsmarting a tiger:

The video was posted on June 25 and has since gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 3.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Wow,” posted a Twitter user. “Great hide and seek,” added another. “He likes to live on the edge,” joked a third. “I bet they did this for hours,” joined a fourth. “Too funny,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you amused?