Duck runs a marathon in New York. Watch how it finished the race

There are many people who love to run long-distance races like marathons as a hobby. But have you ever seen or heard a duck that has run a marathon? It may sound ridiculous but that is what happened when a duck ran the Long Island Marathon in New York. The video of the duck running the marathon was posted on Instagram four days ago and it has got 4.31 lakh views so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by the Instagram account seducktive, which belongs to a duck named Wrinkle. It has 5.68 lakh followers on Instagram. In the video, the duck is seen running the marathon along with other participants. When the duck is close to the finishing line, it starts flapping its wings as the crowd cheers it on. Wrinkle was given a medal on completing the marathon and also got its photos clicked. The duck was given the number 332 in the race.

“Wrinkle Finished a Marathon. Thanks so much to@limarathonfor having Wrinkle as a special guest to run in the Long Island Marathon Weekend,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You are truly amazing Wrinkle so much love for You,” commented an Instagram user. “This is literally the cutest thing ever! His sprint finish,” posted another. “The fastest duck in the universe,” said a third. “Wrinkle you put a smile on my face every day thank you. You are awesome and well done running the marathon with your lovely assistant,” reads yet another comment.

What are your thoughts about this duck that finished a marathon?