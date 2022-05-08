Ducklings reunited with mom duck after falling into drain during storm. See pics

Some firefighters recently saved the day but not by doing their usual job of putting out a fire. This time they made sure to take care of and rescue some cute baby ducklings after a storm. This incident was reported from Meridian, Idaho in the United States of America. This incident was posted about by the Meridian Fire Department on their official Facebook page.

The fire department clarified in the caption that they shared along with this post, as to what happened that made the little ducklings end up in the drain during the storm. What is interesting to note, is that the mother duck stayed nearby even after her ducklings fell into the drain. The caption was complete with a few tips as to what to do if people come across any similar incident.

A cautionary part of it reads, “Scared ducklings will hide further into the storm drain making it difficult to rescue them and scaring momma duck away makes it harder to reunite her with her babies.” The lovely story of the rescue has brought a smile to many people's faces. We won't give away much more, so take a look at the caption and the cute photos of the ducklings right here:

After being Shared on Facebook on May 5, this post has received more than 120 likes and several comments from people who appreciated the efforts on part of the Meridian Fire Department in Idaho.

“It's too bad there aren't screens on the drains or some other way to keep this from happening. I have seen so many rescues like this lately. Thank you for saving the babies,” wrote an individual. “Good tips,” posted a second.

What are your thoughts on these ducklings who got reunited with their mother?