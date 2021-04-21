Home / Trending / Ducklings taking the ‘leap of faith’ is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Ducklings taking the ‘leap of faith’ is the cutest thing you’ll see today

The video starts with the mama duck jumping in the water from a bridge.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The image shows the ducklings following their mother.(Twitter@fred035schultz)

Sometimes the Internet churns out some adorable moments featuring cute little baby birds that can easily make one say ‘aww’ repeatedly. This video shared on Twitter by Fred Schultz is a perfect addition to that section that shows some cute ducklings going for a swim with the mother duck.

The video starts with the mama duck jumping in the water from a bridge. As the clip goes on, all the little ones waddling behind her jump one by one. The last duckling also leaps but in a quirky way.

Take a look at the video yourself and be prepared to melt:

Shared on April 15, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and tons of reactions. People loved the sweet clip and couldn’t stop gushing at the little ducklings. Many couldn’t stop praising the last little duckling’s amusing jump.

What do you think of this cute clip?

