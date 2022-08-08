Home / Trending / Duck's pitter-patter with tiny feet in the backyard is oddly satisfying. Watch

Duck's pitter-patter with tiny feet in the backyard is oddly satisfying. Watch

Published on Aug 08, 2022 10:35 AM IST
  • This adorable video of a duck splashing around has been winning hearts all over Instagram.
This cute duck splashes away in puddles.(Instagram/@fatty_and_friends)
ByArfa Javaid

Are you looking for an animal video to relax your mind and overcome Monday blues? If the answer is yes, here's a video that may cheer you up. The viral video in question was recently posted online, and it features a duck splashing in the backyard. The video is oddly satisfying, and there are chances that the video will lift your mood.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to four ducks named Fatty, Cutie, Mocha and Latte. The page documents the ducks' lives and enjoys a following of over 73,000 people.

"Latte," read the caption posted alongside the video with several hashtags, including #ducks, #ducksmakegreatpets, and #ducksaspets. The video shows a duck pitter-patter with her tiny feet in the backyard, and the sound it makes will not only rejuvenate you but also make your day brighter.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on June 11. It has since raked up more than 3.7 million views. It has also accumulated over 1.18 lakh likes. The share has also invited several comments.

"Oh hello," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "This sound is so relaxing," expressed another. "What I imagine heaven sounds like. Duck noises and splishy splashes," wrote a third. "I have rewatched this video more times than I can count," commented a fourth.

duck viral
