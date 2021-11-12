'Dulha wait karega,' says bride as she finishes food, makeup. Netizens love her

When it comes to her love for food, this cool bride definitely knows that it simply cannot be compromised!

In this IGTV video shared by ‘The Shaadi Swag’, the viewers are able to see a bride who is getting ready for her big day as she gets her hair and make up done perfectly.

But that is not all, she is also seen to be eating some food from a bowl with a spoon as she prepares for her wedding day.

Her make up artist, who is also recording the video, is seen to be asking her what she was doing. To this, she replies in Hindi “Dulha wait karega,” which means that the groom can wait for her to finish up.

When she is asked a follow-up question as to how long this will take her, she quips that it might take half an hour, one hour or maybe even two hours!

The bride, Preeti, with her “too cool to be schooled” attitude and happiness for her upcoming wedding, can both be seen clearly in this video.

Take a look at this funny exchange between the bride and her make up artist right here:

Since it was shared on October 30, this video has garnered more than 49,000 views and and over 2,000 likes.

Many young girls in the comments section could easily relate to this chirpy bride and said, “future me”.

What do you think about the fun bride who has her priorities sorted?