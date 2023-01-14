Duo copying Salman Khan, Govinda's dance on Soni De Nakhre will make you laugh

Bollywood songs and dances are known to be peppy. There are so many tunes that we can groove on. Not only that, but the choreographies in many songs go popular, and people love to copy those steps. Recently, a duo was seen imitating the dance steps of Soni De Nakhre from the movie partner. This video has gone viral on the internet and has left many people amused.

In the video that Instagram user shared @yuvirayz you can see a duo dancing to Soni De Nakhre. Behind them, the original song is playing on the TV. Each one of them can be seen copying the steps of Govinda and Salman Khan separately.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared three days ago. Since being shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 9000 times, has 1200 likes, and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "My man woke up and chose to be Lord Govinda." A second person added, "Kudos to the camera person. Itna stable video record kia hai. I'd be legit rolling on the floor. " "This is like the 48th time I've watched this," said a third.

