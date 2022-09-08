Home / Trending / Duo dances to Dhanush's Megham Karukatha under street light on empty road, video wins hearts

Duo dances to Dhanush's Megham Karukatha under street light on empty road, video wins hearts

Published on Sep 08, 2022 07:05 PM IST

The video shows two people dancing to Dhanush's Megham Karukatha under a street light on an empty road.

The image, taken from the dance video, shows two people dancing to Dhanush's Megham Karukatha under street light on an empty road. (Twitter/@prernadaga21)
ByArfa Javaid

A video of two people dancing to the tunes of Megham Karukatha from the 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam is doing the rounds on social media, and what has impressed netizens is the duo's carefree attitude and their well-synchronised performance. The mesmerising melody track sung by Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander is picturised on Dhanush, Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja.

Twitter user Prerna Maheshwari shared their video and wrote "This" with a heart emoticon and heart hands emoji. The video appears to be shot from a terrace or a balcony and shows two people showing their dance moves on an empty road under a street light.

Watch the viral video below:

The video, since being shared on September 5, has raked up more than 2.4 lakh views and 12,400 likes. It also received a flurry of comments.

An individual posted, "Dance as if no one is watching...and don't care even if someone's watching... just enjoy the moments. Enjoyed their dance and freshen up for the rest of the day. Thank you!" "Whatever and whoever they are, the song and the dance both are amusing," shared another. "I want to do this with someone," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "May be practicing for some dance event. We too used practice at night in our colony."

viral video dance video
