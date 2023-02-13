Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Duo dances to Lata Mangeshkar's viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare, wows people

Published on Feb 13, 2023 05:06 PM IST

The viral video that captures two men energetically dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja was posted on Instagram.

Bharat Madaan and Vaibhav Dixit dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s viral song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. (Instagram/@bharat_madaan_)
Since late last year, our social media feeds have been brimming with posts featuring Lata Mangeshkar’s classic Hindi song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. While many are dancing to the groovy number, others are sharing their renditions of the song. Some are even recreating the steps of Pakistani woman Ayesha who became an overnight sensation after dancing to the song at a wedding. Now, a video that is going viral and winning netizens’ hearts captures a duo energetically dancing to the song. The video is such that you won’t be able to hold back your ‘wows’.

The video was posted by Bharat Madaan on Instagram. According to his Instagram bio, he is a Mumbai-based dancer, actor and video creator. The now-viral video captures Bharat Madaan and Vaibhav Dixit’s amazing performance. Moreover, they didn’t skip a beat while dancing to the viral song. The song crooned by Lata Mangeshkar is from the 1954 film Nagin starring actors Pradeep Kumar, Vaijayanti Mala, Jeevan, Mubarak, and Sulochana.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on January 15, the video has gathered over seven million views. The share has also received a plethora of comments.

Here’s what Instagram users posted in the video’s comments section:

“Flawless, graceful, kuch bhi kahoon, kam hai tum dono ke liye (Flawless, graceful, whatever I say, it is less for both of you),” commented an individual. Another expressed, “Uff wow.. Same steps with different outfits came fabulous.” “My God. I have seen it so many times. Superrrrrr,” posted a third. A fourth wrote “These men are just wow” with a heart emoticon.

