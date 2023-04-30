Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Duo dances to Pushpa’s Oo Antava, leaves people spellbound. Watch viral video

Duo dances to Pushpa’s Oo Antava, leaves people spellbound. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 30, 2023 10:40 AM IST

The video that captures a duo dancing to the remixed tunes of Pushpa’s Oo Antava was shared on Instagram and has left people grooving along.

There’s something about watching people dance to a catchy beat that can instantly lift your mood and put a smile on your face. And if you are in need of a little pick-me-up content, then this duo’s energetic performance to Pushpa’s Oo Antava might help. Shared on Instagram, the video is sure to get your toes tapping and head bobbing in no time.

Also Read: Duo’s high-energy dance to Mera Dil Ye Pukare wows netizens

Women dancing to Pushpa’s Oo Antava. (Instagram/@eshhpat)

“Last night,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Eshani. In the video, one can see Eshani and Iman Esmail dancing to the remixed tunes of the song Oo Antava by Jevin James. From the moment the music starts, the duo’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious, making it impossible to resist dancing along. The duo leaves viewers spellbound with flawless synchronisation and impressive moves.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was shared on February 1. It has so far accumulated over 5.3 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Fireeeee,” posted an individual. Another expressed, “My jaw was on the floor!! Y’all killlllled it.” A third added, “Let’s gooooo!!!!” “In the hook steps you both killed it. It’s freshious,” commented a fourth. A fifth joined, “You two damn!”

Also Read: Woman’s graceful belly dance on Dilbar leaves viewers in awe. Watch viral video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
viral video its viral dance video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP