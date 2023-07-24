Duo’s dance to Ban Than Chali goes viral with over 21 million views

The song Ban Than Chali from the film Kurukshetra was released in the year 2000. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, with composition by Sukhwinder Singh and lyrics by Madan Pal, the song is etched in people’s hearts even after two decades of its release. While many listen to this song, others groove to its beats. Some even share their renditions of the song. Now, a video of a duo dancing to the song has gone viral on Instagram. It has left people dancing along.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows a duo dancing to the song Ban Than Chali.(Instagram/@sanika_shinde01)

“When you attend your best friend’s first workshop @danceastic_om. Always wanted to learn this choreography, thank you for teaching and conducting such an amazing workshop Omi,” wrote Bharatnatyam dancer Sanika Shinde on Instagram. Alongside, she shared a video of herself matching steps with another dancer Om Tarphe. In the viral video, the duo showcase their dance skills as they groove flawlessly to the rhythm of Ban Than Chali. Their in-sync performance and impeccable expressions have struck a chord with viewers, leaving them tapping their feet along.

Watch the viral video of the couple dancing to Ban Than Chali here:

The Instagram Reel was shared on July 12. Since then, it has gone viral with over 21 million views and more than 1.8 likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the viral dance video:

An Instagram user wrote, “That boy dancing with his whole soul and his smile make it more beautiful.” “Dance in such a way that 10 people start dancing together,” expressed another. A third commented, “Uff so good.” “The boy’s energy,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “The energy they have is just lit.” “Can’t stop watching this!” joined a sixth.

