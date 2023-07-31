Duo's incredible dance to Mere Dholna will wow you. Watch

The film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007; however, to this day, many people love to rewatch this film. It was not only an instant hit among the masses, but several others also loved the album of this film. And one of the songs that many people have made renditions of and even shared their choreographies to is Mere Dholna by Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar. Now, another choreography on this song is going viral. It shows a duo performing similar dance steps as Vidya Balan did in the film.

Snapshot of duo performing to Mere Dholna.(Instagram/@Sahil Raai)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Duo's energetic dance to Dilli Waali Girlfriend will make you groove too. Watch

What is shown in this dance video of Mere Dholna?

The video was shared on Instagram by user Sahil Raai. It shows another dancer with him. They both can be seen standing in a studio. As the song plays, they match the steps that were originally performed in the music video. In the caption of the video, Sahil Raai wrote, "We were already pretty tired from the workshop but still managed to do this."

Watch the video of the duo performing to Mere Dholna here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared a week ago on social media. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The clip has also been liked close to 47,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their views on this choreography. Many were impressed by the duo's dance.

Check out what people are saying about this dance to Mere Dholna here:

An individual wrote, "There is attractiveness and charm. This is pure charm I can't take my eyes off." A second commented, "Nothing overdone, just pure talent. Proud of you guys!" "The way the guy ate and left no crumbs," added a third. A fourth posted, "Suddenly, I want to leave everything and learn classical dance." A fifth shared, "God!! I just can't take my eyes off, I don't know how to explain, how beautiful this is." Many others have reacted using heart emojis on the post. What are your thoughts on this dance routine?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}