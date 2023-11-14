Duo's melody on Delhi's air pollution strikes a chord with netizens. Watch

Amidst the smog enveloping Delhi-NCR, residents are grappling with serious health issues. In an effort to highlight the magnitude of the problem, a dynamic duo crafted a song addressing the situation. The song, posted on Instagram, has rapidly gained traction, garnering millions of views.

The video was shared by Nirbhay Garg. It shows him, along with another singer on a terrace. They both created and sang a song highlighting how a ‘dark blanket’ has taken over Delhi and how people are facing 'asthma and bronchitis' due to it. They also urged people not to visit Delhi during this time.

In the caption of the post, Garg wrote, “The dense smog and polluted air, prevalent even before Diwali and firecracker celebrations, highlight the significant contribution of vehicular emissions, industries, road dust, concrete batching, and paddy straw burning. The cherished essence of Diwali seems permanently tarnished. The escalating political discourse on pollution exacerbates each year, with a pervasive sense of apathy prevailing, leaving us feeling powerless in the face of this formidable threat." (Also Read: Delhi air quality turns "severe" again 2 days after Diwali)

Watch the video of the duo here:

This post was shared five days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.7 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, “From beginning to end, very good."

A second shared, "Don’t know whether to laugh or cry!"

"WOW, what a voice," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Awesome singing, awesome lyrics."

