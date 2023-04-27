Duo's power-packed dance to Taki Taki wows netizens. Watch

Are you an avid social media user? Well, then, you must have come across several videos of people showcasing their dance skills. These videos are entertaining to watch and might even go viral on the Internet. Now, another clip that has caught the attention of many shows two women dancing to Selena Gomez's and DJ Snake's Taki Taki. Women dance to Taki Taki.(Instagram/@DiyaBihani)

In a video shared by Instagram user Diya Bihani, you can see the two women at a dance studio. As soon as the music plays, the duo gives a power-packed performance to the song Taki Taki. Their steps match well with the beats of the song.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared one week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people have also left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "I can't stop watching this." Another added, "Love those expressions." "Super dance," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "Oh my gosh! That energy and those moves!!" What do you think about this video?