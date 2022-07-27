Dutch artist sings Brahmastra song Kesariya without ‘love storiyaan’. People love it

Brahmastra's first song Kesariya has received mixed reactions since its release a few days ago. While some loved the romantic number, others found some parts of the much-anticipated song cringworthy. Many couldn’t digest the use of Hinglish phrase ‘love storiyaan’ in the song and showed their reactions on social media. A few artists took the opportunity to show their reactions in a musical form by sharing their renditions of the song without the phrase ‘love storiyaan’. The latest one to join in is Dutch singer Emma Heesters.

“Kesariya without “lovestoriya”. I got inspired by @notharshmore, who impressed me so much I wanted to sing it too!,” she wrote. The singer she mentioned is Harsh More whose rendition of the song without the phrase recently went viral.

Here is the beautiful video by the Dutch singer:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Emma, you sing beautifully!! I’m glad I could inspire youu!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “I love your beautiful voice,” expressed another. “Just loved this version,” commented a third. “Lots love from India,” shared a fourth.