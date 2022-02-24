Dutch singer recreates songs from Pushpa: The Rise. Videos go viral

Music has no language barrier and this is proven by the popularity of Indian songs world over. Now you can see many people recreating Indian songs in their own way or grooving to them on Instagram Reels. One such singer who is really popular on Instagram for recreating Indian songs by adding her own English lyrics to them or singing the original lyrics is Dutch woman Emma Heesters. She is famous for singing cover songs of many popular artists. In her latest video, she has sung ‘Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa: The Rise after trying her hand at the Srivalli song. And, both her videos are absolutely entertaining to watch.

The singer has given a unique touch to the songs with her soulful voice. Uploaded four days ago, the video has already crossed 1.5 million views.

“Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava • this was the most requested song of this week! comment which one you wanna see next,” she captioned the video which was added four days ago.

Watch her amazing performance below:

“Super sing like a Telugu professional singer,” an Instagram user commented. “U are amazing,” said another. Many users also requested songs that she should sing next.

Her performance of the Srivalli song is amazing to see and the video has got 9.5 million views so far.

Watch the video below:

“You’re my favourite singer,” commented a user along with fire emojis. “Love from India,” said another.

She has sung many Hindi, Punjabi and Marathi songs and added her own English lyrics to them. Many of her songs have gone viral like the Bijlee Bijlee song by Harrdy Sandhu.

What do you think about this amazingly talented singer?