Home / Trending / Dutch singer’s rendition of Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee wows people
trending

Dutch singer’s rendition of Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee wows people

Dutch singer Emma Heesters took to Instagram to share the video of her singing a rendition of Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee.
The split image shows Harrdy Sandhu singing Bijlee Bijlee and the Dutch re-creating his song.(Instagram/@harrdysandhu and Instagram/@emmaheesters)
The split image shows Harrdy Sandhu singing Bijlee Bijlee and the Dutch re-creating his song.(Instagram/@harrdysandhu and Instagram/@emmaheesters)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Bijlee Bijlee, a song by Harrdy Sandhu, has created quite a buzz online. It has also inspired many to share videos of themselves singing the song or grooving to it. There is now another addition to that list and the video shows the song’s rendition by Dutch singer Emma Heesters.

“Bijlee Bijlee. I was up for a new challenge! PUNJABI,” she wrote while posting the video on her personal Instagram page. The video shows the singer sitting in front of a microphone and singing. What is amazing in the video is how perfectly she pronounces the words while singing in her melodious voice.

Take a look at the video that make leave you in awe:

The video has been shared last month and since then, it has gathered more than 5.2 lakh likes. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Ohhh my God!!! it feels like an Indian singer itself is singing this song....your accent seems so natural. I once again fell in love with your voice. Emma you always rock,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG your voice is so addictive,” posted another. “Amazing Cover song,” expressed a third.

Here’s the original video of the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out