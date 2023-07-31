Eagle hits leopard's head with its claws and flies away. Watch

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase the fascinating side of wildlife. From scenes of tigers hunting their prey to remarkable displays like a single baboon warding off 20 dogs, these videos never fail to amaze us viewers. Now, another wildlife-related video is going viral on social media. It shows how an eagle hit a leopard with its claws and quickly managed to escape from the situation. Eagle hits leopard's head with its claws.(Reddit)

What is shown in the video of the eagle hitting the leopard?

The clip begins to show a leopard standing on a cliff. Then suddenly, an eagle comes from behind and hits the leopard on its head with its claws. Within seconds it flies away, making a daring escape. Later in the video, the leopard can be seen getting angry with what happened.

Watch the video of the eagle hitting the leopard here:

This post was shared on Reddit a while ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 6,000 upvotes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts and views on it.

Here's what people are saying about this clip of eagle and leopard here:

An individual wrote, "Highly doubt the leopard felt it as pain, it was pissed at being startled. Do you know how sharp kitten claws are? They play fight with their siblings all the time. Deep thick fur and tough skin." A second commented, "On the much smaller version of this, a pigeon flew close to my cat last night and my cat reacted in a similar way, I assume for the pigeon flying in her airspace." A third added, "Leopards and most big cats are simultaneously scary and derpy." A fourth shared, "He got away with it once. Next time, the leopard is gonna swipe him out of the sky." What do you think about this video?