Earth Day 2021: Sand artist urges people to ‘Go green’ with stunning sculpture

On the occasion of Earth Day, Odisha’s celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently shared am incredible artwork featuring the increasing deforestation and decreasing green cover around the Earth. Shared on Pattnaik’s official Twitter account, the sculpture has garnered much praise from netizens for its creative depiction of the theme 'Restore Our Earth'.

The image shared on the tweet shows the face of a woman depicted as mother Earth, surrounded by half cut trees. The message ‘go green, save earth’ can be seen sculpted below the artwork. “On #EarthDay , let us commit ourselves to make our earth greener and more liveable. On of my SandArt with message Go Green Save Earth,” reads the caption. This year's theme focuses on restoring the Earth's ecosystems by relying on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking, according to reports.

Shared an hour ago, the post has garnered over 900 likes and still counting. People found the artwork really inspiring and dropped all sorts of comments to show their appreciation and support for the day.

