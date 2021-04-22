Earth Day 2021: Google Doodle urges people to plant trees for a brighter future

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for the Earth, protect the planet as well as towards environmental protection. This day was first observed in 1970 on the same day, and was the idea of a US Senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson. From the first observance in 1970, when around 20 million Americans got to the streets to rally for a more sustainable way of life to now being a global even that is participated in by more than 190 countries, Earth Day is the largest civic observance in the world.

This year the theme of Earth Day is "Restore Our Earth" and its prime focus is restoring the Earth's ecosystems by relying on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking, rejecting age old ideas that only mitigation and adaptation are the way forward in the fight against climate change.

For the occasion of Earth Day 2021, Google posted a doodle on their homepage which shows a woman using the shade of a tree as she reads a book, upon clicking on the image one is lead to a video where we can see the importance of planting trees and how even if we cannot experience the benefits of them in our own life, someone else will be able to enjoy the literal fruits of our labour, as a trees life goes on beyond generations.

Explaining the doodle, Google shared in a statement, “This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future — one sapling at a time!





“The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour. Today’s video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.

“This Earth Day — and everyday — we encourage everyone to find one small act they can do to restore our Earth. It’s bound to take root and blossom into something beautiful,” Google concluded.