Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, netizens react

Delhi and the National Capital Region felt strong jolts on Sunday afternoon. In an initial assessment, the National Center for Seismology shared that the earthquake’s depth is 10 Km. The epicentre of the earthquake is 9 km east of Faridabad. The estimated magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1, which occurred at 4:08 pm.

People evacuated buildings after earthquake hit Delhi-NCR. (X/@ShahanshahEAzam)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India,” reads a share posted by the National Center for Seismology on X.

A few people who felt the earthquake took to X to ask others if they felt the jolts too.

Take a look at the reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today's earthquake, which occurred at a magnitude of 3.1 and a depth of 10 km, was not as strong as the earthquake that took place in Nepal recently. The earthquake in Nepal had a magnitude of 6.2 and originated at a depth of 5 km.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON