Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, netizens react

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, netizens react

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 15, 2023 05:22 PM IST

The magnitude of the earthquake that occurred at 4:08 pm was 3.1. After the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, many took to X to share their thoughts.

Delhi and the National Capital Region felt strong jolts on Sunday afternoon. In an initial assessment, the National Center for Seismology shared that the earthquake’s depth is 10 Km. The epicentre of the earthquake is 9 km east of Faridabad. The estimated magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1, which occurred at 4:08 pm.

Read| Earthquake jolts Delhi and NCR, people share videos on X

People evacuated buildings after earthquake hit Delhi-NCR. (X/@ShahanshahEAzam)

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India,” reads a share posted by the National Center for Seismology on X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A few people who felt the earthquake took to X to ask others if they felt the jolts too.

Take a look at the reactions below:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Today's earthquake, which occurred at a magnitude of 3.1 and a depth of 10 km, was not as strong as the earthquake that took place in Nepal recently. The earthquake in Nepal had a magnitude of 6.2 and originated at a depth of 5 km.

Also Read| Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP