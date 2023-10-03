Earthquake jolts Delhi and NCR, people share videos on X

Strong tremors jolted the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday. The National Center for Seismology, in an initial assessment, shared that the depth of the earthquake is 5 km. Measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, the tremors lasted for more than 40 seconds. The image is taken from a video of a chandelier swaying vigorously due to earthquake. (X/@ECOHarsh)

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal”, reads a share posted by the National Center for Seismology on X.

Several people who felt the earthquake took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask others if they felt the jolts too. While some posted videos of different objects, especially fans and chandeliers, swinging vigorously, others shared clips showing people gathered on the streets. A few reacted with memes highlighting the frequent occurrence of earthquakes in Delhi-NCR.

What did X users share after the earthquake?

“Huge Earthquake in #delhincr #earthquake. I hope it does not cause harm to people or the surroundings. People have come out of their workplaces at #gurugram,” an X user wrote along with the video. The clip shows people standing outside high-rise buildings.

Here’s another video that shows people gathered on the streets after feeling tremors.

A few also shared memes to express their reactions.

Delhi Police reacted and shared an advisory informing people how to react in the situation. “Hey, Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112. #earthquake,” the department wrote on X.

