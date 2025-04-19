Easter optical illusion: You'll be hailed as the eagle-eyed champ if you spot all the bunnies in this image

Easter is set to fall on Sunday, April 20 this year, marking one of the most important celebrations in the Christian calendar. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose from the dead three days after his crucifixion. The week leading up to Easter is known as Holy Week, a time for reflection, remembrance, and renewal for millions of Christians around the world. There are hidden Easter bunnies among decorated eggs and chicks in a colourful optical illusion. Can you find them?( Image generated using ChatGPT)

As the anticipation builds for this sacred holiday, many are already preparing for the traditions that define Easter — from attending church services to decorating homes with symbols of the season. Easter eggs, bunnies, and the blossoming of springtime flowers are all beloved parts of this joyous occasion.

A fun Easter optical illusion

To add a touch of playful fun to the festivities, we have a new optical illusion for you to enjoy as Easter approaches. The image, created using ChatGPT, features a collection of beautifully decorated Easter eggs scattered across a lush green lawn. These eggs come in a rainbow of colours, including bright blues, oranges, yellows, pinks, and purples. Each egg is adorned with intricate patterns — stripes, dots, flowers, and swirls — capturing the cheerful spirit of Easter.

Amidst these colourful eggs, you'll find several adorable yellow baby chicks, playfully exploring the grass in a cartoonish style. To enhance the springtime vibe, small flowers in shades of orange, red, and blue are dotted across the image, creating a cheerful scene that reflects the season's renewal.

Can you spot the hidden Easter bunnies?

But here's the twist: hidden among the festive eggs and chicks are several Easter bunnies. Your task is to count how many bunnies are cleverly tucked away in the scene. Can you spot them all?

Check out the image here:

Can you spot the hidden Easter bunnies in this colourful optical illusion?(Image generated using ChatGPT)

Optical illusions like this one are a delightful way to engage the mind and bring a little extra fun to any holiday. They provide a playful challenge while encouraging people to look closely and pay attention to the finer details. Whether you're sharing this with family or solving it on your own, this Easter optical illusion is sure to add a touch of excitement to your celebrations.

So, take a moment, dive into the image, and see if you can spot all the hidden Easter bunnies before the big day arrives!