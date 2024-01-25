 Eateries serving Indian food make it to Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants 2024 list | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Eateries serving these Indian dishes make it to Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants 2024 list

Eateries serving these Indian dishes make it to Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants 2024 list

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 25, 2024 08:17 PM IST

Two US-based eateries serving Indian food made it to Yelp's top 100 US restaurants list. While one is located in Utah, the other one is in California.

Yelp released its list of top 100 US restaurants for 2024 and it includes two places which serve a variety of Indian foods. From Chicken Tikka Masala made with a ‘creamy sauce’ to ‘flavour packed’ Paneer Chowmein, these US-based restaurants serving Indian foods are ‘hidden gems’ across local communities.

From Chicken Tikka Masala to Paneer, the US restaurants on the Yelp list serve a wide variety of Indian dishes (representational image). (Unsplash/@amirali mirhashemian)
From Chicken Tikka Masala to Paneer, the US restaurants on the Yelp list serve a wide variety of Indian dishes (representational image). (Unsplash/@amirali mirhashemian)

On number 19 is Little India located in Utah. As per the official website of the eatery, their specials include ‘Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan and Rogan Josh, cooked with real flair and precision, served with warmth and charm’. They also have vegetarian options.

The other restaurant on the list, which claimed the 29th position, is Ocean Indian Cuisine. Located in California, this family-owned business serves a wide range of dishes starting from vegetable samosa to Shrimp Vindaloo to Kabuli Naan. The place also serves a Nepali delicacy called Everest Chicken Momo which is prepared with ‘shredded ground chicken and Himalayan spices’.

Which cuisines dominated the list?

Noodles topped the chart when it comes to exciting culinary trends on this year’s Yelp list. Be it multi-coloured noodles or authentic Japanese ones, dishes based on this ingredient impressed foodies. Also, vegan Mexican cuisine and Asian dishes, especially from South Korea, made a mark on people’s hearts.

Which are the top 5 restaurants on the list?

Tumerico in Arizona topped the list for serving vegetarian Mexican cuisine. It is followed by Menya Rui. Located in Missouri, this place serves ‘rich and decadent broth loaded with cooked-to-perfection noodles’.

Third on the list is Sunny Side Kitchen in California. This place run by a husband-and-wife team serves a ‘huge menu of creative comfort foods, homemade soups, and drool-worthy desserts’. The fourth restaurant on the list is also in California. It is GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine.

Fratellino in Florida claimed the fifth place on the list. This place is famous for serving Italian dishes and homemade pasta to the customers.

How are the restaurants selected for the list?

“This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you’re at home or on the road. There’s a place for every taste in 2024—and we’ve got 100 to choose from!” shared Yelp about their list of top 100 US restaurants.

