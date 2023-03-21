Edible art maker creates Jimin’s portrait using chocolate

Social media is filled with incredible videos that show people creating jaw dropping food art. Once such video by an edible art maker is now leaving people stunned. The video shows the artist using just chocolate to make a portrait of Jimin, a member of world famous South Korean boyband BTS. There is a possibility that the amazing video will wow you too.

The video opens to show the artist mixing different kinds of chocolate. The person then uses those as paints to draw an incredible portrait of Jimin. Once done, the artist also adds a frame of chocolate around the portrait.

The artist posted the video with a caption in Spanish. When translated, it reads “Jimin chocolate portrait. Who else loves Jimin? This portrait took me about 6 hours and this time, I wanted to do the decorations of the picture with a mould. Hope you like it!!”

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 1.1 lakh likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“What was it?? Magic???” shared an Instagram user. “I would never eat it,” commented another. “Who's gonna eat that! I would keep them in the showcase forever,” shared a third. “Jaw dropping,” wrote a fourth.

