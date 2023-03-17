'Thought it's real': Fan-made video of J-hope and Jimin 'dancing' to Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye goes viral

If you are a fan of the popular South Korean boyband BTS, there is no doubt that you must have watched their choreographies on loop. Their energetic performances and songs are loved by many. Not only that, but several people also try to recreate those steps, while others edit their choreographies to popular Hindi songs. And one such fan-made edit has taken over social media by storm. J-Hope and Jimin 'dancing' to Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye.(Instagram/@bangtan____babies)

In the short clip, you can see BTS members J-Hope and Jimin 'dancing' to the popular Hindi song Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye by Bombay Vikings. Their steps perfectly match the Hindi song. This edit was shared on Instagram by user @bangtan____babies. The original video is of both the artists grooving to J-Hope's new song, On The Street, in collaboration with J Cole.

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared on March 7. Since being posted, it has been liked over 53,00 times. The clip has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Oh my God!! This song fits so well." Another person added, "I'm just watching it on a loop." A third person wrote, "The edit was so smooth. I thought they really danced to this Indian song."