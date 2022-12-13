Vivek Agnihotri says Hindi songs look like ‘bad copies of Insta reels’, Twitter thinks his post is about Besharam Rang

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has compared and criticised Bollywood songs and Instagram Reels drawing flak from a section of social media users. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Vivek wrote, "First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs. Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels." (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri announces The Kashmir Files Unreported amid IFFI row: ‘This is about India's reputation')

Responding to his tweet, several people guessed that he was talking about Pathaan's new song Besharam Rang. A person commented, "Ssshhhhh!! Ye dekho (See this). #BesharamRang has done it for #Pathaan to escalate the craze and buzz to another level @iamsrk @yrf Congratulations for having a huge Chartbuster in your kitty."

First Insta reels used to look like bad copies of Bollywood songs.

Now Bollywood songs look like bad copies of Insta reels. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

A section of the people shared posters of his movies including Chocolate, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story, and Zid. Sharing the posters, a person wrote, "Some of the true originals." Another Twitter user wrote, "Too much of anything is bad...you make movies do that..you don't have to give your opinion on every topic. Just a suggestion." "Well, you too have contributed to some bad copies, and bad originals too!!" read another tweet.

A few Twitter users also agreed with Vivek. A person said, "Bollywood hit formula is outdated. They don't want to learn. They will learn only after burning more money." Another Twitter user said, "Always spot on. Straight-up facts!"

Vivek's last directorial venture was The Kashmir Files which narrates the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley during the early 1990s. The film released on March 11 this year. It is one of the biggest Hindi commercial successes of 2022. The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Recently, the film was criticised by the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid. He called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’. Reacting to the comment, Vivek had said in a video, "...if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?"

A few days later, Vivek had announced that he will make The Kashmir Files: Unreported to let the people know the 'entire truth'. Speaking to AajTak, Vivek had said, "I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now)."

