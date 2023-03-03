Home / Entertainment / Music / J-Hope releases On The Street song with J Cole ahead of military service, BTS fans compare it to Jin's Astronaut. Watch

Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:40 PM IST

BTS: J-Hope released On The Street song with J Cole ahead of his military service. BTS fans compared it to Jin's Astronaut. Watch video.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS rapper J-Hope has released his solo single On The Street featuring rapper J Cole, leaving fans emotional. Hybe Labels shared the music video on its YouTube channel on Friday. The video started with J-Hope interacting with a child which reminded BTS ARMY of Jin's song Astronaut. (Also Read | J-Hope to release his solo single On The Street in March, BTS agency says song refers to rapper's 'roots')

The lyrics of the song go, "Every time I walk/Every time I run/Every time I move/As always for us/Every time I look/Every time I love/Every time I hope/As always for u." In the video, J-Hope walked on the street and then performed underground as he sang the track. J Cole joined J-Hope as the song proceeded. The video ended with the rappers hugging each other.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "I love this song, feels like a gift. Once again I'm so proud! Thank you J-Hope, thank you J Cole." Several fans called it a 'masterpiece'. Sharing picture collages of Jin's Astronaut and J-Hope's On The Street, many fans drew comparisons. A BTS fan wrote, "I loved it!!! Thank you so much J-Hope but this made me cry."

A tweet read, "This song honestly.. chills.. they really captured the emotions so well, even while listening, it'll make you wonder. Literally took me like four lyrics to start sobbing goodbye, I cannot do this." "This song is (heart and fire emojis). Hobi and Cole need to rap more together! Wow!! So proud of my hardworking handsome sexy Hoseok!!!" said a Twitter user.

Ahead of the release of the song, J-Hope held a live session on Weverse and interacted with his fans. He said, "I wanted to take some time before the song release to talk to you guys. I couldn't sleep much last night.. usually, before releases, I think I'm not really able to sleep well out of nervousness. There are just a few minutes left to the release, I'm really nervous but I don't have any regrets, I've done my best."

Talking about J Cole, J-Hope said, "There's a lot of behind the scenes about the song, I wanted to make a song with J Cole and I thought if I do this I wouldn't have any more wishes left.. when you listen to the song, you'd see his lyrics are containing about his life's history and future. Even as I went and came back to Korea and did the mixing, I couldn't believe the song was happening."

He added, "I sent him a message saying it was really an honor to work with you and it's regretful that I wasn't able to talk a lot due to the language barrier but he said don't feel and think that way. He said that his Korean is not good enough to be able to talk a lot and I felt so moved on hearing that.. really I felt so touched." J-Hope also added, "I wanted to end with the boyfriend mode: 'Please give me your purple hearts'."

Earlier this week, BigHit Music confirmed that J-Hope has started his military enlistment process. In a statement posted on Weverse, the agency said the singer has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". "We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.

