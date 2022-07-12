Elderly couple feels overwhelmed on hearing they would become grandparents again

There is something magical about the bond between grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparents love to spend time with their grandkids and spoil them. Children also make precious memories when they visit their grandparents. In a heart-warming video posted on Instagram, an elderly couple couldn’t control the tears in their eyes when they heard the news that they are going to become grandparents to a baby girl.

The video was posted on the Instagram account meg_mclachlan on July 1 and it has received more than 2.4 million views, making it viral. A woman named Meg McLachlan shared the video that showcases her parents’ reaction when they came to know that they are going to be grandparents to a baby girl. “Telling my parents we’re pregnant with a little girl after four boys,” says a text insert on the video. The woman’s mother screamed in joy when she read that she is going to become a grandma to a baby girl and her father just burst out crying.

“No greater people than my parents. They always give the best reactions to their children’s news. Their children’s joy is truly their joy. My dad has Alzheimer’s but every time I see him he asks about baby girl and can’t wait for her to get here. My mom immediately started crocheting her a blanket just as she has done for her other 23 grandchildren. The most precious gift. So grateful for my sweet parents,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I love your parents and if mine weren’t so great I’d ask if they would adopt me. God bless you all. This is a video I’m coming back to I want to feel the joy and love that came from watching their reaction. By the way congratulations on baby girl,” commented an Instagram user. “That is the sweetest thing ever!! So happy for you and your loving parents,” wrote another. “Every child dreams to have parents like yours. You are blessed,” said a third.

