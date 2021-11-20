Elderly man encourages tiny dog carrying a large stick, video wins hearts

Dog videos are almost always amazing to watch. Those are also the videos that more often than not almost instantly uplift people’s mood. If you’re looking for such a video, then this clip involving a tiny doggo and a big stick will leave you happy.

The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the pooch named Bosco. “Looking to hire this man as my personal motivator!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog roaming around with the stick. What is even more amazing to watch is how one of the passers-by, an elderly man, encourages the dog to carry on with its endeavour.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly one lakh views and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“He cracks me up,” wrote an Instagram user. “That gentleman’s voice is so full of love! Precious,” posted another. “The way he used his hiking stick to wave Bosco through,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

