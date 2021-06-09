Home / Trending / Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance
The image shows Bhagaban Mali playing the violin at Beadon Street, North Kolkata.(Facebook/Anindita Ghosh)
The image shows Bhagaban Mali playing the violin at Beadon Street, North Kolkata.(Facebook/Anindita Ghosh)
trending

Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance

“Mindblowing. Absolute mastery over bowing and playing notes in harmony,” expressed a Facebook user under the clip of Bhagaban Mali playing the violin on a Kolkata street.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST

A video featuring an elderly man playing a soulful tune on the violin has captured many hearts online. Identified as Bhagaban Mali, the man currently stays at Girish Park, Kolkata and performs on various streets of Kolkata. The video shared by Facebook user Anindita Ghosh has also made its way to Twitter too and received applause.

The clip starts with a shot of Mali playing a song on the violin. The video has been recorded at North Kolkata’s Beadon Street.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on June 2, the clip has garnered over 9,200 shares and more than 8,800 reactions. The man’s beautiful performance has touched the hearts of many. People showered appreciative and good wishes for the man. Some even enquired about his address and contact number to extend a helping hand.

“Mesmerising and soothing. This breaks my heart,” wrote a Facebook user. “Mindblowing. Absolute mastery over bowing and playing notes in harmony,” expressed another. “His melody made me speechless,” said a third.

Here's another clip of Mali's soulful performance:

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata violinist
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.