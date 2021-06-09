Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance

A video featuring an elderly man playing a soulful tune on the violin has captured many hearts online. Identified as Bhagaban Mali, the man currently stays at Girish Park, Kolkata and performs on various streets of Kolkata. The video shared by Facebook user Anindita Ghosh has also made its way to Twitter too and received applause.

The clip starts with a shot of Mali playing a song on the violin. The video has been recorded at North Kolkata’s Beadon Street.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on June 2, the clip has garnered over 9,200 shares and more than 8,800 reactions. The man’s beautiful performance has touched the hearts of many. People showered appreciative and good wishes for the man. Some even enquired about his address and contact number to extend a helping hand.

“Mesmerising and soothing. This breaks my heart,” wrote a Facebook user. “Mindblowing. Absolute mastery over bowing and playing notes in harmony,” expressed another. “His melody made me speechless,” said a third.

Here's another clip of Mali's soulful performance:

