Elderly man gets down on one knee to give rose to his wife on 44th anniversary

It is always delightful to watch videos of elderly couples showcasing their love. In one such video posted on Instagram, an elderly man is seen getting down on one knee and giving a rose to his wife on their 44th wedding anniversary. The video is heart-melting to watch and may make you go aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram account pragyajaingoley, the daughter of the elderly couple in the video, on June 22. It has received more than 8.74 lakh views so far. “44 years of togetherness,” says a text insert on the video. The couple got married in 1978 according to the thumbnail of the video. The video shows the elderly man getting down on one knee to give a rose to his wife. While he struggles a bit initially, he manages to get down on one knee and his wife’s smile is heartening to watch.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 86,000 likes. Many netizens flocked to the comments section to express themselves as they praised the elderly couple.

“True love,” commented an Instagram user. “So touching,” wrote another. “Love increases as you grow old together,” said another individual. “Wow, they both look so cute.How dadu is making efforts to bring smile on dadi’s face is so adorable. Long and happy life to both of them,” reads another comment.