Elderly woman holds late husband’s pic while taking family pic at wedding. Watch

A video shared on Instagram showing an elderly woman’s sweet gesture while taking a family photo at a wedding has left people emotional. The heartening video shows her holding a picture of her late husband during the photo session. There is a possibility that the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. “Teared up when I realised she was holding this, bless her heart. Everlasting love,” they wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show a text that reads, “When you realise she is holding a photo of her late husband next to her for the family photos. ”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.22 lakh likes. The video also prompted people to share various comments.

“So...is this that mythical thing they call love? I thought It was Just a myth. ..is it real, then?” posted an Instagram user. “I wore a pin badge of my late husband at my grandson's wedding in August,” shared another. “This is the sweetest,” commented a third. “Awwwwwww,” expressed a fourth. “My grandma did the same for our graduations,” wrote a fifth.