Elderly woman steals the show at a party with her energetic dance performance. Watch

A video of an elderly woman dancing her heart out is spreading happiness on Instagram. The wonderful video shows the saree-clad woman showing different dance moves with a huge smile on her face. Her energetic performance may also make you groove.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page of musician Shail Sharma. “Perfect Example of Age is Just a Number,” Sharma wrote. “So This is what I witnessed today in front of my console when I saw this lady (Rekha Mam) came up with few iconic Punjabi songs request and took over the dance floor with her charismatic dance moves and trust us (Me and my Band Members) were completely awestruck to see the way she dance so gracefully and this shows no matter how life treats you but you should always live it to the fullest and enjoy every moment of it,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 14.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 1.3 million likes. The amazing video further prompted many to share various comments.

“Dance like nobody's watching,” wrote an Instagram user. “Woooooooo you killed it! What energy,” expressed another. “It's a really amazing video. Salute to your energy,” commented a third. “Beautiful, I want to grow old just this perfect,” posted a fourth.